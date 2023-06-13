Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

