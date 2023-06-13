World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.55% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

WWE stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

