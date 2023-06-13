Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.75% of AZEK worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $6,391,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 237,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 594,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 291.67, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,988,250 shares of company stock worth $298,652,875. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

