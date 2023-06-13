agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of AGL opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock worth $1,960,468,829 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

