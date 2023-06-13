Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

