Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.93% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

