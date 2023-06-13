Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $24.35 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.70% of Insight Enterprises worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

