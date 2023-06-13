Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,509 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 302,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

