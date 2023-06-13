Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $20,313,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 174,702 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.