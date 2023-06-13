Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.87 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.2 %

LH opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

