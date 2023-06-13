Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 17,759 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 697.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.84.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.