D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $113.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.89.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

