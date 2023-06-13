Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,635 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.55% of Cummins worth $192,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins stock opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

