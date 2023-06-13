Amundi Grows Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.78% of Baxter International worth $179,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baxter International Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

