IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.55% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $211,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $460.48 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.25 and a 200-day moving average of $466.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

