Amundi Buys 110,260 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,260 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.16% of First Solar worth $207,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 503.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average is $184.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

