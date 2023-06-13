Amundi Has $254.30 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amundi lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.00% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $254,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.