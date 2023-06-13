Amundi Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327,764 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $201,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

