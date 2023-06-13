Amundi Sells 16,560 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.48% of Williams Companies worth $189,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

