Amundi Buys 105,471 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.30% of Quest Diagnostics worth $228,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 86,337 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.