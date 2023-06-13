Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,007,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.19 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.