Amundi Purchases 54,041 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amundi increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.33% of Best Buy worth $242,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

