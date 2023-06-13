Amundi Sells 164,884 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164,884 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $216,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $164.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

