Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

LOW opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.13 and its 200 day moving average is $204.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.