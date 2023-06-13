Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

