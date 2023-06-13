Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.