Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

