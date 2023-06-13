UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UTime Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.58.
UTime Company Profile
