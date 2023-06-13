UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

