Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.29 and a 200-day moving average of $213.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

