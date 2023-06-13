Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

FLOT opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

