VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the May 15th total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VectivBio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VectivBio by 805.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in VectivBio during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

VectivBio Trading Up 0.1 %

VectivBio Company Profile

Shares of VECT opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Articles

