Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 18.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 865,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.