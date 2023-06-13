Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
