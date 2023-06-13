Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Update

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the May 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Minerva Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

UTRS opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 66.54% and a negative return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

