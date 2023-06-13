Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 62.5%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.7399 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

