Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Up 147.6% in May

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of VGAS stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGAS. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

