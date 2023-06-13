Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 126.4%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the May 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNQI opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

