Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Global X Metaverse ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Global X Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -1.52.

