US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the May 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UTWO stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

