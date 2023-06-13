Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vox Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

About Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $29,106,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $6,644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

(Get Rating)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.