Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

