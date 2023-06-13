Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock worth $2,073,939,686. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.