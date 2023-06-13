76,026 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

