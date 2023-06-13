Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 20,431 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

