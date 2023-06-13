Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,414 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

PEG opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

