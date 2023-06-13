Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Trimmed by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

