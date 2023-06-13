Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $65,468,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

