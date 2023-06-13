Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

