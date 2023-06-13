Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.