Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

