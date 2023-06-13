Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $5.87 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Air Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

